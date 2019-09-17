#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

SBI says two-day bank strike may impact normal work at branches

Updated : September 17, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Four bank unions have declared a bank strike in protest of the government's proposal to merge 10 public sector banks to create four banks.
State Bank of India said a two-day strike announced by bank employee unions may impact normal functioning at the bank's branches on September 26 and September 27.
SBI says two-day bank strike may impact normal work at branches
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple set to invest $1 billion in India, says report

Apple set to invest $1 billion in India, says report

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Global gold prices up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Global gold prices up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV