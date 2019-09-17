SBI says two-day bank strike may impact normal work at branches
Updated : September 17, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Four bank unions have declared a bank strike in protest of the government's proposal to merge 10 public sector banks to create four banks.
State Bank of India said a two-day strike announced by bank employee unions may impact normal functioning at the bank's branches on September 26 and September 27.
