SBI says two-day bank strike may impact normal work at branches

State Bank of India said a two-day strike announced by bank employee unions may impact normal functioning at the bank's branches on September 26 and September 27. Four bank unions have declared a bank strike in protest of the government's proposal to merge 10 public sector banks to create four banks.

The Indian Banks' Association has advised the bank that All lndia Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All lndia Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), lndian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) have called for an all India strike by bank employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"While the bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to some extent by the strike," said SBI.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 30 announced that the government will merge several PSU banks with an aim to bring down the total number to 12 from 19 in 2017.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of nine bank employees unions, are staging dharna on September 20 outside Parliament to oppose the government's recent mega public sector banks merger plan.

"We oppose the merger of 10 PSBs into four banks, as announced by the Finance Minister Sitharaman, and have decided to hold a dharna before Parliament on September 20," UFBU said.

According to the proposal, the government will merge United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank to create the second-largest PSU bank.

Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank, and Allahabad Bank will be merged with Indian Bank. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will amalgamate with the Union Bank of India.

Earlier this year, the government consolidated operations of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank into Bank of Baroda.

SBI had merged five of its associate banks: State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad and also Bhartiya Mahila effective April 2017.