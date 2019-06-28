Finance
SBI reveals names of 10 big ''wilful defaulters''
Updated : June 28, 2019 12:50 PM IST
The firms include players from pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, power, infrastructure, and other sectors, according to public notices issued by the Stressed Assets Management Branch 1 (SAM-1), Cuffe Parade.
Mostly based in Mumbai, the defaulters have been served repeated reminders to clear their outstanding that are pegged at nearly Rs 1,500 crore.
