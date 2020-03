With the government imposing a nationwide 21-day lockdown to counter coronavirus, State Bank of India or SBI has resorted to staggered working hours. “While in some states, it is 7 to 10 am, in others it is 8-11 am and in some it is 10 am to 2 pm,” P K Gupta, SBI's Managing Director was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Gupta further said that ATMs of SBI are running as usual and the ATM availability is close to 90 percent, which means most of them are operational.

"Online transactions are going on but overall there is a decline in banking activities," he added.

The government has announced banking services as "essential services" and would continue amid the lockdown to contain Covid-19 spread. It has asked all the banks to keep only desired number of staff at bank branches alongside promoting customers to use digital mode of transaction to the maximum possible extent.

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has also urged citizens to use digital payments to reduce social contact . “Our business continuity plan is resilient and has been improvised to meet the challenging requirements for COVID19, across all our payment systems," said Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.