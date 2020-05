The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has finally relented, and decided it will allow the benefit of the three month moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said executives at the bank on the condition of anonymity.

The decision comes amid a raging debate on the issue, which had seen the banking industry divided, with some lenders in favour and others against granting this benefit.

The differences in the interpretation of relief for NBFCs started as the March 27 circular by RBI did not specifically mention NBFCs, but said that all term loans could get the benefit of the three month moratorium and all working capital loans could be granted a three month deferment.

Following this, the umbrella body for banks, Indian Banks Association, issued a clarificatory note by way of a "FAQ" to banks, which stated that NBFCs would not be covered under the moratorium relief and instead be supported by the Targeted Long Term Repo Operations conducted by RBI.

SBI, in a u-turn of sorts, changed its stance on NBFCs amid growing pressure on the bank to consider this relief for the sector, which has been facing acute liquidity stress. Initially, SBI had refused to extend this benefit as it believed the sector required credit support and the moratorium would not solve its issues.

"Everyone keeps saying banks are not helping NBFCs. But please understand that not all NBFCs have repayments due between March 1 and May 31, most have taken up to 3 years tenor loans that are only due for repayment at maturity," explained a person familiar with the bank’s reluctance to grant moratorium to NBFCs initially.

A top official at SBI told CNBC-TV18 that the moratorium will be considered on a commercial basis as well, "Let NBFCs give their cash budget...and it depends if they are asking for more money also along with the moratorium or just asking for moratorium- all those decisions the bank will examine and take a call."

The bank will not be granting a blanket moratorium relief to all NBFCs, clarified one of the officials from the bank quoted above.

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that over the weekend, in a meeting with bank chiefs, the RBI said banks would have to take the call on extending this relief on a case to case basis, as per their own board approved policies, and the regulator will not be coming out with specific guidelines for NBFCs alone.

With SBI relenting, and allowing moratorium to NBFCs, albeit on a case to case basis only, other banks are also likely to follow suit.