State Bank of India has relaxed payment obligation timeline for one-time settlement (OTS), Rin Samadhan and general compromise schemes by three months. The move comes in the backdrop of current disruptions in the market and amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic until April 14, 2020.

SBI has come forward to extend the timeline for payment of settlement amount by three months, the country’s largest lender said in a statement on April 1. Now, customers on boarded under settlement scheme SBI OTS 2019/Rin Samadhan 19-20/General compromise can meet payment obligations by June 30, 2020.

Under OTS 2019, the extension will be available only to those customers where the first two instalments of 5 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent have been received within stipulated time of 30 days and 60 days, respectively.

The balance OTS amount can be paid by June 30, 2020. The bank will not charge any interest on the amount for this extended period.

Similarly, under Rin Samadhan, the timeline for receipt of acceptance of OTS proposal along with upfront payment from borrowers has been extended to June 30, 2020 from the current March 31, 2020, and up to September 30, 2020 for recovery of entire OTS amount. This will provide an extended opportunity to borrowers who are unable to visit branches due to the lockdown.

Payment obligations for borrowers with outstanding as on March 01, 2020 under General Compromise category has been extended by three months from the respective dates, without charging any interest for additional period, the lender said.

SBI has also issued guidelines informing customers what they need to do to avail the RBI-mandated moratorium under which they can differ payments towards EMIs or credit card bills for three months.

Customers who do not want to defer recovery of instalments/EMIs: Such customers need to take no action. They may continue to pay in usual course.

Customers who want to defer recovery of instalments/EMI: Such customers need to submit an application along with mandate for NACH extension to stop NACH for these instalments through an e-mail to the specified email ID.

Standing Instructions (SI): Please submit an application through an email to the specified email ID.

Customers who want refund of the instalment/EMI already paid: Please submit an Application through an email to the specified mail ID.

Effecting deferment of EMI/NACH/Refund may take approximately seven working days.

Impact of deferment: To enable customers to take an informed decision, the bank has furnished the impact of deferment:

Interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loan during the moratorium period. The possible impact of the extension of the repayment is explained below:

Impact in case of auto loan: For a loan of Rs 6 lakh with a remaining maturity of 54 months, the additional interest payable would be Rs 19,000 approximately, equal to additional 1.5 EMIs.

Impact in case of home loan: For a loan of Rs 30 lakh with a remaining maturity of 15 years, the net additional interest would be approx. 2.34 lakhs equal to 8 EMIs.