SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore from maiden infrastructure bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.51 percent, making it the largest single infrastructure bond issued by any lender in the country.

The amount raised through bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment. The tenor of these bonds is 10 years.

The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs 16,366 crore and was oversubscribed by about 3.27 times against the base issue. The issuance with 143 bids also demonstrates the confidence of the investor class.

Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.51 percent payable annually for a tenor of 10 years. This represents a spread of 17 bps over the corresponding government security, indicating the high quality of credit.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said, "Development of infrastructure is a key priority for the country and SBI, being the largest lender, has been in the forefront for the advancement of social, green and other infrastructure projects. These long-term bonds will help the bank in furthering the cause of infrastructure development."