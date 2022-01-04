SBI raises IMPS limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh; check fees, other details here

0

IST (Updated)
SBI's new IMPS limit and charges: SBI said a new slab for Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has been added and the proposed service charges for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f February 1, 2022.

State Bank of India (SBI) has increased the limit of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh with nil charges on transactions through digital channels, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In an aim to encourage customers to adopt digital banking, the bank will not levy any service charges on IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh, done through internet banking/mobile banking including YONO. In case of branch channels, there has been no change in the service charges for IMPS done through the branch channel in the existing slabs. However, a new slab for Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has been added and the proposed service charges for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f February 1, 2022," SBI said.
The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, the bank said.
Here are the latest SBI's IMPS charges:
 SlabTransactions at BranchesTransactions through          Net Banking / Mobile / YONO
ExistingRevisedw.e.f. 01.02.2022
Up to Rs  Rs 1,000Nil  No Change    NIL
Above Rs 1,000/- and up to Rs 10,000/-Rs 2 + GST
Above Rs 10,000/- and up to Rs 1,00,000/-Rs 4 + GST
Above Rs  1,00,000/- and up to Rs 2,00,000/-Rs 12 + GST
Above Rs 2,00,000/- and up to Rs 5,00,000/- (New slab)N.A.Rs 20 + GST
Here are the latest SBI's NEFT charges:
SlabTransactions through BranchesTransactions through          Net Banking / Mobile / YONO
Up to Rs 10,000Rs 2 + GST   NIL
Above Rs 10,000/- and up to Rs 1,00,000/-Rs 4 + GST
Above Rs 1,00,000/- and up to Rs 2,00,000/-Rs 12 + GST
Above Rs 2,00,000/-Rs 20 + GST
Here are the latest SBI's RTGS charges:
SlabTransactions through BranchesTransactions through          Net Banking / Mobile / YONO
Above Rs 2,00,000/- and up to Rs 5,00,000/-Rs 20 + GST NIL
Above Rs 5,00,000/-Rs 40 + GST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in October 2021 announced that it is increasing Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) daily transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
