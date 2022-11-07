Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homefinance News

    SBI pips HDFC Bank to regain most profitable lender tag after 7 years

    SBI pips HDFC Bank to regain most profitable lender tag after 7 years

    SBI pips HDFC Bank to regain most profitable lender tag after 7 years
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Yoosef K   IST (Updated)

    The stellar profit also augmented SBI’s target price as brokerages increased earnings estimates between 10 percent to 18 percent for this fiscal.

    Exactly after seven years, the State Bank of India (SBI) has toppled private lender HDFC Bank in profitability as the state-owned lender reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 13,265 crore for the September quarter.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 10,606 crore for the quarter. What’s more, the lender’s standalone net profit has even surpassed that of Reliance Industries’ for that matter.
    While a near 20 percent year-on-year loan growth — the highest in the last 19 quarters — boosted SBI’s bottom-line in the second quarter, it was the weakness in refinery margins and export tax on refined fuels that impacted RIL’s earnings. However, for the first half of this fiscal, RIL continues to be the most profitable firm with a standalone net profit of Rs 22,011 crore against SBI’s earnings of Rs 19,333 crore.
    Not surprisingly, the stellar profit also augmented SBI’s target price as brokerages increased earnings estimates between 10 percent to 18 percent for this fiscal. Shares of SBI have gained 33.4 percent in 2022, so far and analysts expect an upside of another 17 percent over the next 12 months, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
    Shares of SBI had returned 67.5 percent last year, adding Rs 3 lakh crore to its market capitalisation between January 2021 and now. As of Monday’s close, the market capitalisation of SBI stood at Rs 5.5 lakh crore.
    Analysts are of the view that SBI, the biggest Indian lender by assets, will need to focus on converting savings into term deposits as banks in the country are under pressure to expand their deposit base while demand for loans rise.
    “SBI’s CASA growth continues to be weak at 5 percent year-on-year, partly reflecting conversion of savings into term deposits, which was up 6 percent y-o-y and as a result, CASA ratio has declined by 160 bps from last fiscal to 45 percfent of deposits,” wrote Jefferies in an investor note. The brokerage added that SBI’s domestic loan-to-deposit ratio is at 63 percent and offers headroom to continue growing loans without having to significantly raise deposit rates for liquidity mobilisation.
    Shares of SBI rose 3.4 percent on Monday to hit a record high of Rs 614.15 on the NSE.
    Brokerages increase target prices
    BrokerageRecommendationTarget Price, Rs/share
    ICICI SecuritiesBuy805 from 673
    Goldman SachsBuy770 from 728
    JefferiesBuy760 from 700
    JP MorganOverweight720 from 650
    NuvamaBuy from hold715 from 595
    Morgan StanleyOverweight715 from 675
    HSBCBuy690 from 615
    Credit SuisseOutperform680 from 660
    Also Read: Can SBI sustain the show?
    First Published:  IST
    Note To Readers

    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    HDFC BankSBIState Bank of India

    Previous Article

    NPCI says need incentivisation on UPI to drive investment in the ecosystem and expand the market

    Next Article

    Rural demand showing a strong resurgence especially in cement, construction, auto and FMCG sector, says Asian Paints

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng