The online banking service portal of State Bank of India (SBI) went down on Tuesday. The bank informed the public in a tweet that ATM and Point of Sale (POS) machine services remain functional.

Previously, the State Bank of India had also informed its customer that SBI Yono will be under maintenance on October 11 and October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

We request our customers to plan their banking needs accordingly and use our Internet Banking service to avoid any inconvenience.

Several SBI customers took to Twitter and complained about the glitch. YONO app users were unable to access their accounts as well.