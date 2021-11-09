These SBI customers can avail up to Rs 2 lakh free insurance benefits: check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering free insurance benefits up to Rs 2 lakh to those who have a Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account with the bank or have opened their accounts earlier. Nominees can claim the accidental insurance benefits even if the mishap occurs outside India.

Customers will have to open a PMJDY account with SBI to avail the insurance benefits. Existing customers who opened their SBI accounts before August 28, 2018, are eligible for the benefits. The scheme is available for customers who apply for SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card.

How to avail the accidental insurance benefits:

Nominees will have to fill a claim form and attach the death certificate of the person for whom the insurance is to be claimed. A copy of the FIR regarding the accident, post mortem report, FSL report, and copy of the deceased person’s Aadhar card is also to be submitted. These documents have to be submitted within 90 days of the accident to claim the insurance benefits.

Who can open a Jan Dhan account?

Any Indian citizen, whose age is 10 years or more, can open a PMJDY account.

Documents required for opening PMJDY account:

1. If Aadhaar card is submitted, then no other document is required. If the address has changed, then a self-certification of the current address is sufficient.

2. If Aadhaar Card is not available, then the applicant can provide one of these documents:

Voter ID Card

Driving License

Passport

NREGA Card

If these documents contain the address, it can serve both as "Proof of Identity and Address".

3. If a person does not have any of the "officially valid documents" mentioned above, but it is categorized as ‘low risk' by the banks, then he/she can open a bank account in a Bank Branch by submitting any one of the following documents:

Identity Card with applicant's photograph issued by Central/State Government Departments, Statutory/Regulatory Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks and Public Financial Institutions;

Letter issued by a gazette officer, with a duly attested photograph of the person.