Dispelling rumors about branch closure, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that the bank was not closing down its branches in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said that wherever areas have been quarantined, the bank has only closed branches on authorities' orders.

"Customer services, bank branches are operational and will continue to provide services. There is sufficient cash across branches and ATMs," Kumar clarified.

ALSO READ: RBI Moratorium FAQs

Amidst the economic slowdown fears due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Kumar said that he had never seen such a situation before with the entire country on lockdown for 21 days.

The situation will impact cash flows across segments and there may be job losses too, he added.

Kumar also appealed people to withdraw only to the extent necessary.

Clarifying his views on the RBI policy announcement, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said, "Installments will get automatically deferred by 3 months for term loans and customers don't have to apply to banks for it."

For our complete RBI rate cut coverage, click here