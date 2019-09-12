SBI new service charges to roll-out from October 1: Here's how it will affect saving bank customers
Updated : September 12, 2019 04:27 PM IST
Starting October 1, SBI has reduced the minimum average monthly balance requirement for urban centers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000.
In semi-urban branches, SBI account holder needs to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 2,000.
In rural branches, the minimum average monthly balance will be Rs 1,000.
