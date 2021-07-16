SBI net banking, mobile app, UPI services to remain down today; check timings here

Home

    State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Friday said that its net banking services, YONO app and UPI facility will be unavailable on July 10 and July 11 for a few hours.

    State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Friday said that its net banking services, YONO app and UPI facility will be unavailable on July 10 and July 11 for a few hours.
    In the tweet put out on its official Twitter handle, the lender informed its customers that the services will be down between 22:45 hours on July 16 and 01:15 hours on July 17. These services include internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI transaction services.
    “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI’s tweet read.
    Earlier, on July 10, SBI announced that banks would also carry out such maintenance for 90 minutes. This took place at 22:45 on July 10 and ended around 00:15 on July 11.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
