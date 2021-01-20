Finance SBI Mutual Fund launches 'SBI Retirement Benefit Fund'; here's all you need to know Updated : January 20, 2021 02:00 PM IST SBI Mutual Fund (MF) unveiled ‘SBI Retirement Benefit Fund’ with four plans across risk profiles. Amongst the features, 'SBI Retirement Benefit Fund' includes auto-transfer plan which allows the age-based transfer of accumulated corpus to a suitable investment plan. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply