The State Bank of India (SBI) moved intervention plea in Supreme Court, batting against the allowance of interest waiver. Backing RBI's stance, the country's largest lender cited viability of financial system behind this.

Earlier, the RBI warned the Supreme Court of not allowing a plea seeking waiver of interest for the six month moratorium period on loan repayments, ending on August 31.

The RBI, in its reply to the SC, had estimated that a “forced” waiver of interest would hurt banks by as much as Rs 2 lakh crore, which would have "huge consequences" for stability of the entire financial system.

Meanwhile, the apex court will hear a crucial case on Friday: that of a home loan borrower, who wants the interest on his loan waived for six months.

Banks are intermediaries, who take deposits from savers and give it as loans to borrowers. From the interest paid by borrowers, they keep a portion for running the bank and pass on the rest as interest to the depositors