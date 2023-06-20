CNBC TV18
SBI Managing Director Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI Deputy Governor

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 4:14:02 PM IST (Updated)

Swaminathan Janakiraman is presently the Managing Director (MD) of the State Bank of India (SBI). Janakiraman's appointment comes as the current RBI DG MK Jain's term is set to expire in June this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman to the post of Deputy Governor (DG) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the notification released by the government, the appointment has been made for a period of three years.

Swaminathan Janakiraman is presently the Managing Director (MD) of the State Bank of India (SBI). Janakiraman's appointment comes as the current RBI DG MK Jain's term is set to expire in June this year.
The Union Government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor. Among the other candidates interviewed for the post were Union Bank chairman Srinivasan Varadarajan, Bank of Maharashtra's Managing Director and CEO AS Rajeev, MD and CEO of UCO Bank Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO of Indian Bank S L Jain, MoneyControl reported.
X