SBI loans to get cheaper by 5 bps from tomorrow after third rate cut this financial year

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has reduced its key lending rate by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenors effective from Wednesday.

The one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will fall to 8.4 percent per annum from 8.45 percent, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. As a result, interest rates on all loans linked to MCLR stand reduced by 5 bps with effect from July 10, 2019, it said.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate, below which a bank is not permitted to lend.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.