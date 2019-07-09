Finance
SBI loans to get cheaper by 5 bps from tomorrow after third rate cut this financial year
Updated : July 09, 2019 09:00 PM IST
One Year MCLR is now 8.4 percent.
SBI said this is the third rate cut during the current fiscal.
Since April 10, home loan rates have been reduced by 20 bps, according to the bank.
