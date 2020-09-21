Finance SBI launches e-facility for restructuring of retail loans Updated : September 21, 2020 09:51 PM IST SBI has launched a facility on its website to help retail customers check their eligibility for one-time loan restructuring announced by the RBI. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a one-time restructuring scheme for personal loan and corporate borrowers affected by COVID-19 stress. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.