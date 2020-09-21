  • SENSEX
SBI launches e-facility for restructuring of retail loans

Updated : September 21, 2020 09:51 PM IST

SBI has launched a facility on its website to help retail customers check their eligibility for one-time loan restructuring announced by the RBI.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a one-time restructuring scheme for personal loan and corporate borrowers affected by COVID-19 stress.
