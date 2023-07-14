SBI hikes MCLR-based lending rates by 5 bps across tenures

The new rates come into effect from July 15, 2023. Shares of State Bank of India ended at Rs 584.45, down by Rs 1.25, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday, July 14, hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps).

The new rates come into effect from July 15, 2023, according to the bank's website. MCLR is the basic minimum rate at which a bank gives out loans to its customers.

SBI has increased the overnight MCLR rate to 8 percent from 7.95 percent. The rate for one-month tenure has been hiked to 8.15 percent from 8.10 percent.

The three-month MCLR is now 8.15 percent, which has been raised from 8.10 percent. The six-month MCLR stands at 8.45 percent, which was 8.40 percent earlier.

For a one-year period, the bank said the new rate will be increased to 8.55 percent against 8.50 percent. For a two-year tenure, the new MCLR is 8.65 percent from 8.60 percent. The rate for three-year tenure has been raised to 8.75 percent from 8.70 percent.

In its June policy, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.

The MPC voted unanimously in favour of maintaining the status quo on interest rates. It also voted in a 5:1 majority on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation aligns with the target while focusing on growth.