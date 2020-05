The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has decided to extend the moratorium on loan equated monthly installments (EMIs) by another three months i.e. June, July and August. This means eligible customers can defer their loan EMI installments till August.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an extension of EMI moratorium on all term loans by three months. Earlier, the central bank had announced a three-month moratorium on all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.

SBI has reached out to all of its eligible loan customers to obtain their consent to stop their Standing Instructions (SIs)/NACH mandate for the EMIs falling due in June, July and August 2020, the lender said in a statement.

"The bank has simplified the process of stopping the EMIs by initiating a SMS communication to nearly 85 lakh eligible borrowers asking about their consent to stop EMIs," it added.

The borrowers have to reply with a 'YES' to a designated virtual mobile number (VMN) mentioned in the SMS sent by the bank within 5 days of receiving the SMS, if they wish to defer the EMIs.