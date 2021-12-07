SBI expects loan growth of around 9% YoY in FY22, says chairman Dinesh Khara

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Tuesday said he expects loan growth of 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) basis in FY22.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Tuesday said he expects loan growth of 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) basis in FY22. Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Khara shared broad trends on corporate credit, delinquencies and other major issues.

On net interest margin (NIM), the SBI chairman said, “We have stayed in the range of 3.2-3.3; if given an opportunity, we will try to improve it, but we should be in a position to sustain this kind of NIMs going forward.”

On corporate credit, he said, “The quality as far as corporate credit is concerned, there are no major concerns for us. It is all manageable.”

Speaking about the credit card business, Khara said, “We should not have much of concerns on the delinquencies (in the credit card business) and even if it happens we should be in a position to manage it in an efficient manner.”

