Expected credit loss as of now is fiction, we should wait for it to become reality: SBI's Dinesh Khara

By Anshul

The central bank issued a discussion paper on ECL in January 2023, seeking to move banks towards an expected loss approach with respect to bad loans. Lenders have recently sought one-year extension from the RBI for implementation of the ECL-based loan loss provisioning framework.

Expected credit loss (ECL) as of now is a fiction and we should wait for it to become reality, said Dinesh Khara, Chairman at State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday. He further said that SBI will wait for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on ECL provisions.

"ECL is a reflection of underwriting standards," Khara added while addressing media after the SBI posted its quarterly earnings.