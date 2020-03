Finance

SBI cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps. Here's what it means for you

Updated : March 11, 2020 11:40 AM IST

The move marks the tenth consecutive reduction in the key lending rates by SBI this financial year.

The MCLR now stands reduced to 7.75 per cent for the one-year tenor, as against the existing 7.85 percent, according to SBI's statement.