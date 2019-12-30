Business
SBI cuts external benchmark rate by 25 bps, home loans to become cheaper
Updated : December 30, 2019 10:01 AM IST
The move will reduce SBI's external benchmark rate to 7.8 percent per annum from 8.05 percent previously.
The bank said its new home loans will offer interest rates starting from 7.9 percent from January 1, compared to 8.15 percent earlier.
