Finance
SBI cuts interest rates on term deposits, reduces MCLR by 10 bps
Updated : September 09, 2019 10:12 AM IST
SBI has reduced the MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors, bringing the 1-year MCLR to 8.15 percent per year.
SBI has also slashed interest rates on retail term deposits by 20-25 bps and bulk term deposits by 10-20 bps across tenors.
