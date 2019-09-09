SBI cuts interest rates on term deposits, reduces MCLR by 10 bps

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has slashed in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for the fifth time in the fiscal year 2019-2020. SBI on Monday said it has reduced the MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors, bringing the 1-year MCLR to 8.15 percent per year.

SBI has also slashed interest rates on retail term deposits by 20-25 bps and bulk term deposits by 10-20 bps across tenors.

The decision was taken "in view of the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity," said the bank in a press release.