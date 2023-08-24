SBI riding on digital revolution: MD CS Shetty shares key insights of banking landscape, growth in retail loan

State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director CS Shetty has acknowledged that a significant portion of the populace had inadvertently missed the payments bus. In a world where digital transactions have become the norm, this observation underscores the evolving nature of payment methods and the need for a more inclusive approach.

Shetty was speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Banking Summit, where he shed light on key aspects of the banking landscape, offering insights into the payments sector, talent management challenges, and the role of digitisation in retail loan growth.

Payments sector dynamics

Shetty emphasised that SBI , being a behemoth in the banking industry, handles an enormous volume of transactions daily, highlighting the institution's crucial role in the financial ecosystem.

He touched on the highly commoditised nature of the payments space. In an environment where numerous players offer similar services, innovation and differentiation become pivotal to standing out, Shetty highlighted that SBI possesses a distinctive advantage by virtue of its extensive data as both a remitter and a receiver, a resource that can be harnessed to better tailor services to customer needs.

This can be related to its significant increase in digital acquisitions of SBI, with 63 percent of savings accounts and 35 percent of retail asset accounts acquired digitally through Yono.

YONO is an integrated digital banking platform offered by SBI to enable users to access a variety of financial and other services such as flight, train, bus and taxi bookings, online shopping, or medical bill payments. It also has YONO Krishi that integrates online mandis and provides agri info, and credit and investment solutions. It has also created YONO Business to cater to SMEs.

The banking behemoth recently allowed any bank customer to use its YONO app for United Payments Interface (UPI) payments. With ‘YONO for Every Indian’, now any bank customer has access to UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, and request money, among others. Banking analysts have called the initiative a 'game changer'.

In the first quarter of FY24 , the lender reported a net profit of Rs 16,884 crore, a nearly three-fold increase from Rs 6,068 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The bank’s net and total income has also witnessed an increase.

In its annual report for 2022-23, the bank said the whole bank deposits

grew by 9.19 percent YoY to Rs 44.23 lakh crore, of which domestic deposits increased by 8.50 percent to Rs 42.53 lakh crore and foreign offices deposits by 29.60 percent to Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore. CASA deposits grew by 4.95 percent to Rs 18.62 lakh crore. Current account deposits grew by 7.47 percent, while saving bank deposits grew by 4.51 percent. The bank opened 1.24 crore regular savings bank accounts, of which 64 percent accounts were acquired digitally through YONO during FY2023.

Currently, the user base stands at 6.07+ crore on YONO's digital application.

(Source: SBI's annual report)

Talent management in PSU banks versus private sector banks

Shetty said talent management was a more significant challenge than the talent crunch in PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks. Contrary to popular belief, PSU banks have been able to manage their talent pool more adeptly compared to their private sector counterparts, he said. He attributed this accomplishment to the diverse range of job profiles that PSU banks offer, allowing for greater flexibility in employee assignments and growth trajectories.

In contrast, private banks tend to emphasise domain-based continuation for their employees, possibly limiting opportunities for lateral movement and cross-functional experiences. This approach, while ensuring expertise in specific domains, might inadvertently hinder broader professional development.

Impact of digitisation on retail loan growth

Addressing the role of digitisation in retail loan growth, Shetty emphasised the positive impact of technology adoption. He noted that digitisation has played a pivotal role in propelling the growth of retail loans. The ability to leverage data analytics and automation has streamlined loan processing, making it more efficient and customer-centric.

SBI's Q1 performance also demonstrates the positive outcomes of the bank's digitisation efforts. The bank's data-driven strategies have likely contributed to its retail loan growth. By harnessing insights from their vast transaction data, SBI has been able to tailor their loan products to meet customer needs more effectively.

In the first quarter of FY24, the bank's gross advances were up 13.90 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 33,03,731 crore compared with Rs 29,00,636 crore as on June 30, 2022. Deposits surged 12 percent YoY to Rs 45,31,237 crore from Rs 40,45,696 crore in the year-ago period. However, loan growth moderated (+1 percent QoQ) in addition to a 37 bps QoQ decline in domestic NIMs (3.47 percent) and lower other income, according to HDFC Securities.

If we look at the total asset quality of SBI , the same has seen an improvement, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the bank dropping to 2.76 percent in Q1 of FY23 as compared with 3.91 percent last year. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank have also dropped to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.

The way forward

According to Axis Securities , the bank is looking forward to expanding phygitally (physical plus digital). In terms of physical branches, the bank has planned to add 300 branches in FY24. Thus, opex ratios are expected to remain at elevated levels with the bank recording provision for wage revision.

SBI's chairman Dinesh Khara earlier said that the lender is confident in additional lending to the corporate borrowers in the sector. He added that the lender has not witnessed any stress in its corporate loan book at this point. He said the bank is looking at a credit growth of 14-15 percent in FY24.

As the banking landscape continues to evolve, SBI's approach highlights the significance of innovation and adaptability in navigating these changes.