SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

Updated : February 26, 2020 10:09 PM IST

Bank officials said these were small retail and industrial properties whose owners were defaulting and which the SBI was selling through auction to recover the amounts.
The property details are only given to the registered bidders after they logged into the demarcated website and deposited the earnest money, and submitted KYC documents along with a digital signature.
Officials said the reserve price has been disclosed to the bidders beforehand.
