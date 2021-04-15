  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

SBI clarifies on levying charges on zero balance accounts

Updated : April 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST

The bank has stopped recovering charges in such accounts on all digital transactions from September 15, 2020 onwards.
SBI, however, still retains the charges on all debit withdrawals after four free transactions in a month.
SBI clarifies on levying charges on zero balance accounts
Published : April 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4%

Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4%

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement