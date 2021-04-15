SBI clarifies on levying charges on zero balance accounts Updated : April 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST The bank has stopped recovering charges in such accounts on all digital transactions from September 15, 2020 onwards. SBI, however, still retains the charges on all debit withdrawals after four free transactions in a month. Published : April 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply