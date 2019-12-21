Finance
SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar says by fiscal-end banking industry's NPA situation to improve
Updated : December 21, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Rajnish Kumar said there are opportunities to lend in sectors such as infrastructure and consumer lending as there is not much of a decline in demand from consumers.
On the transmission of monetary policy, he said the banks cannot lower rates beyond a threshold due to asset-liability mismatch issues.
Kumar stated that there is no shortage of capital in the system, but the corporates are not borrowing enough and not utilising their capacities well.
