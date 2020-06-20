SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar: FY21 to be challenging, but bank well prepared to adjust

The country’s top banker Rajnish Kumar said State Bank of India (SBI) is prepared to adjust to any challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the shareholders of the bank, Kumar said the current financial year will be a challenging one, as the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be felt in FY21.

However, he signed off his message on an optimistic note, saying “despite the economic headwinds, the bank is well prepared to adjust to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am more than hopeful that the robust performance achieved in FY20 will continue in FY21 as well."

Also read: SBI Life Insurance OFS begins today, stock gains 2%

Kumar said from SBI's point of view, the true impact COVID pandemic would be measured by considering the behavioural impact on the bank's customers, composition of portfolio etc.

For instance, he said, any likely job cuts and salary reductions will have a relatively low impact on the bank's asset quality. This is because of the higher proportion of government and quasi government sector customers.

The banker said that so far, only 21.8 percent of SBI's customers have availed the benefit of the moratorium on repayments.

Also read: SBI takes Anil Ambani to NCLT to recover Rs 1,200 crore

Throughout the lockdown period, SBI achieved 98 percent branch operability, and 91 percent alternate channel operability, Kumar said, stressing that the bank has remained in full service through this period.

In any case, Rajnish Kumar said in his letter, SBI has an elaborate Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in place to manage any disruptions arising out of the pandemic.

"Business continuity hub branches have been identified to cater to customers in case of emergency and BCP sites identified to support essential backend services,” he said.

While SBI has not announced any job cuts or salary reductions like its private counterparts, Kumar said the bank would try to bring down costs through other means.

"The focus going forward is on cost rationalization, rationalization and reskilling of workforce, improving staff productivity and redeployment of workforce from admin offices to sales roles," he added.

Also read: SBI plans Rs 20,000 crore capital mop-up by March 2021; to seek shareholders' nod in July

With the government’s drive to push more credit to the lowest segments, and to MSMEs in particular, the country’s largest bank has also created a new “Financial Inclusion & Micro Market” vertical to cater to this segment.

"Cash flow-based lending models will be used for SME segment; leading to lower early delinquency,” Kumar said, amid rising concerns about the stress in this segment, which remains the most vulnerable to the outbreak.