Finance SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar: FY21 to be challenging, but bank well prepared to adjust Updated : June 20, 2020 08:43 PM IST Kumar said the current financial year will be a challenging one, as the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be felt in FY21. The banker said that so far, only 21.8 percent of SBI's customers have availed the benefit of the moratorium on repayments. Throughout the lockdown period, SBI achieved 98 percent branch operability, and 91 percent alternate channel operability, Kumar said.