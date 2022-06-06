SBI Chairman earned Rs 34.42 lakh last fiscal, 13.4% more than his predecessor

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara's salary for the previous fiscal year was Rs 34.42 lakh, which was 13.4 percent more than his predecessor Rajnish Kumar, according to the bank's FY22 annual report.

Of the Rs 34.42 lakh, Khara received Rs27 lakh as basic salary and Rs7.42 lakh as dearness allowance.

Khara had joined the State Bank of India (SBI) in 1984 as a probationary offer. He took charge as the Chairman of the bank in October 2020. Prior to that, he had served as the bank's Managing Director and he was in-charge of the SBI subsidiaries, global banking, among others.

In comparison to Khara, the annual compensation for CEOs of private banks in FY21 was significantly higher. ICICI Bank's Sandeep Bakhshi's salary for the 2020-21 fiscal year was Rs1.01 crore, post voluntarily relinquishing his fixed compensation in the pandemic year. He earned Rs6.31 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

CEO post the recent merger of the HDFC twins, Sashidhar Jagdishan's salary for the 2020-21 fiscal year was Rs4.77 crore, while former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri withdrew Rs 13.82 crore in the same year. It included Rs3.5 crore as post retirement benefits.

In FY21, Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry earned Rs6.52 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak took Re 1 as fixed salary in the pandemic year. His FY20 salary was Rs 2.65 crore and Rs 3.24 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal year.