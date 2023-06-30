SBI CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra steps down

Attra, who took on the role on October 2, 2020, had previously worked as a Partner at EY India and held a senior executive position at ICICI Securities.

State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Friday, June 30, that its chief financial officer, Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, has resigned. Attra, who took on the role on October 2, 2020, had previously worked as a Partner at EY India and held a senior executive position at ICICI Securities.

Before Attra, the CFO position was held by Prashant Kumar, who moved to Yes Bank as part of a rescue plan led by SBI.

Attra is a chartered accountant with expertise in Indian GAAP, US GAAP, IFRS, and SEC regulations. His resignation comes as a surprise, and SBI has not provided specific reasons for his departure.