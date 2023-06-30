CNBC TV18
SBI CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra steps down

By Anand Singha  Jun 30, 2023 9:13:51 PM IST (Published)

Attra, who took on the role on October 2, 2020, had previously worked as a Partner at EY India and held a senior executive position at ICICI Securities.

State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Friday, June 30, that its chief financial officer, Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, has resigned. Attra, who took on the role on October 2, 2020, had previously worked as a Partner at EY India and held a senior executive position at ICICI Securities.

Before Attra, the CFO position was held by Prashant Kumar, who moved to Yes Bank as part of a rescue plan led by SBI.
X