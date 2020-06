The country’s largest lender State Bank of India on Tuesday launched a separate vertical to focus on the bottom of the pyramid borrowers in rural and semi-urban areas. In a restructuring exercise, the bank has carved out the ‘Financial Inclusion & Micro Market’ or FI&MM vertical to offer micro-credit through nearly 8,000 of its branches which have been identified pan India.

The new vertical will predominantly focus on lending to agriculture and allied activities and micro/small enterprises. It will also target financial inclusion in the hinterland areas.

“The thrust is also to improve service quality and availability of banking services through the Bank’s vast network of over 63,000 Customer Service Points in rural, semi-urban, urban & metro areas. The new Vertical will provide a boost to the micro-finance sector,” SBI said in its press release.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India said “The key elements of creating the FI&MM vertical are to bring sharper focus to different business lines and improve the quality of interaction with customers at the Branch. This is a key initiative by SBI to cater to the financial requirements of people residing in the hinterland of the country, as part of its financial inclusion journey.”

Sanjeev Nautiyal, Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India will head the new vertical, the bank said. The FF&MM vertical will have a four-tiered structure under the Chief General Manager, General Manager, Regional Managers at Regional Business Offices (RBO) & District Sales Hub. This has been done to strengthen the credit delivery system and improve the turnaround time for quick sanctions and disbursement of small loans.