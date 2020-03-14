SBI Cards shares could slip below IPO price on Monday; grey market price at discount

  • SENSEX
Updated : March 14, 2020 10:55 AM IST

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that SBI Cards shares were quoting at a discount of Rs 50 to the issue price, indicating a weak opening.
Till a couple of weeks back, grey market rates for SBI Cards were quoting at a premium of around Rs 350 to the issue price, indicating strong demand for the offering.
SBI Cards IPO had seen a strong response from qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals.
