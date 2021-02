SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said it had raised Rs 550 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,500 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 550 crore on private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the bonds is three years with a maturity date of February 23, 2024. The coupon rate on the bonds is fixed at 5.90 per cent per annum.