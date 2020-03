The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services has been oversubscribed 15.93 times on the final day of bidding, March 5.

Till 11:30 am, the issue received bids for 1,59,74,70,923 equity shares against issue size of 10,02,79,411 shares, according to the data on the NSE.

The qualified institutional buyers' portion, which closed on March 4, was subscribed 57.18 times.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors is subscribed 2.29 times, and that of retail is subscribed 1.8 times. The reserved portion of employees saw a 3.29 times subscription, while that of State Bank of India's shareholders' portion is oversubscribed 3.71 times.

The employees of SBI Card will be offered shares at a discount of Rs 75 over the final IPO price.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and a total dilution of around 14 percent is expected to be done through SBI Cards IPO via an Offer For Sale (OFS) route.