SBI cards IPO: Director without education records, Sebi action against unit and other key risks listed in draft prospectus

Updated : November 29, 2019 02:36 PM IST

SBI Cards has not been able to obtain certain records of the educational qualifications of its Independent Director Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra.
SEBI has initiated proceedings against SBI Funds Management Pvt ltd, one of SBI Cards group companies.
A substantial portion of SBI Cards' credit portfolio is unsupported by any collateral that could help ensure repayment.
