Business
SBI Cards IPO: 10 vital things about India’s credit card market that the draft prospectus reveals
Updated : November 29, 2019 12:57 PM IST
India’s credit card markets still remains largely under penetrated with the average number of credit cards outstanding per 100 persons in India at 2.2 as compared to 320.0 in the United States in 2017.
HDFC Bank is the market leader and has maintained its market share in the number of outstanding credit cards at approximately 27 percent over the years, followed by SBI Card at 18.0 percent.
The market share of SBI Card in terms of total outstanding cards has continuously increased over the years from 15 percent in fiscal 2014 to 18 percent in fiscal 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more