#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

SBI Cards IPO: 10 vital things about India’s credit card market that the draft prospectus reveals

Updated : November 29, 2019 12:57 PM IST

India’s credit card markets still remains largely under penetrated with the average number of credit cards outstanding per 100 persons in India at 2.2 as compared to 320.0 in the United States in 2017.
HDFC Bank is the market leader and has maintained its market share in the number of outstanding credit cards at approximately 27 percent over the years, followed by SBI Card at 18.0 percent.
The market share of SBI Card in terms of total outstanding cards has continuously increased over the years from 15 percent in fiscal 2014 to 18 percent in fiscal 2019.
SBI Cards IPO: 10 vital things about India’s credit card market that the draft prospectus reveals
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV