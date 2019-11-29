Business

SBI Cards IPO: 10 vital things about India’s credit card market that the draft prospectus reveals

Updated : November 29, 2019 12:57 PM IST

India’s credit card markets still remains largely under penetrated with the average number of credit cards outstanding per 100 persons in India at 2.2 as compared to 320.0 in the United States in 2017.

HDFC Bank is the market leader and has maintained its market share in the number of outstanding credit cards at approximately 27 percent over the years, followed by SBI Card at 18.0 percent.