SBI Card shares gain for 3rd straight day as credit card base rises by one fifth

SBI card shares continued to rise for a third straight session on Monday after RBI data showed 19 percent growth in its credit cards.

SBI Card extended gains to a third straight day on Monday, after data from the Reserve Bank of India showed the card issuer saw a 19 percent increase in cards in a month compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The SBI Card stock rose by as much as Rs 11.6 or 1.4 percent to Rs 818 apiece on BSE.

Monthly credit spending for SBI Card, however, saw a growth of 22 percent compared with the year-ago period, worse than the industry average of 28 percent, according to RBI data.

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 — implying 36 percent upside from its closing price on Friday. SBI Card maintained its market share so far this year at 18 percent with strong card additions, the brokerage highlighted.

The monthly RBI report comes at a time when credit card spending has returned to normal levels more than two years into the pandemic. Separate RBI data showed total credit card outstanding for the industry increased 27.2 percent to Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the July-September period — the highest in four years.

Typically, the festival season in India — spanning from Diwali to the New Year — leads to higher discretionary spending by consumers in a boost for credit card providers.

Many experts are banking on sustained credit growth in the banking system owing to the festive season and pent-up demand has.