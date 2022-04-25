SBI Card partners with TCS for digital transformation

TCS on Monday said it has signed a deal with SBI Card that will help digitalise and transform online onboarding processes of the latter's customers and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance.
It, however, did not disclose value of the deal.
TCS has been serving the largest pure play credit card issuer in the country for a decade and the new deal is an expansion of the engagement, the IT company said in a statement.
"TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitising our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive of SBI Card said.
TCS' business head for the banking, financial services and insurance segment, Anupam Singhal, said The IT major has a deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programmes which will help SBI Card.