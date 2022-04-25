SBI Card partners with TCS for digital transformation

TCS on Monday said it has signed a deal with SBI Card that will help digitalise and transform online onboarding processes of the latter's customers and will further enable the client to expand its e-card issuance.

It, however, did not disclose value of the deal.

TCS has been serving the largest pure play credit card issuer in the country for a decade and the new deal is an expansion of the engagement, the IT company said in a statement.

"TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitising our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive of SBI Card said.