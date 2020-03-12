Finance
SBI board approves Rs 7,250 crore investment in Yes Bank
Updated : March 12, 2020 04:03 PM IST
The cash-starved private sector lender has come under the direct oversight of the Reserve Bank with the supersession of its board last Thursday.
During the moratorium period, Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.
The bank''s financial health is not sound and it has failed to raise enough capital under the new leadership of Ravneet Singh Gill, who took charge as the managing director and CEO from March 1, 2019.