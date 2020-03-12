SBI board approves Rs 7,250 crore investment in Yes Bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) board on Thursday approved the purchase 725 crore shares in capital-starved Yes Bank at Rs 10 per share.

The cash-starved private sector lender has come under the direct oversight of the Reserve Bank with the supersession of its board last Thursday and a moratorium has been placed till April 3, during which customers are now allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000.

The bank will also announce its third-quarter results on March 14, 2020. The bank for the first time has delayed its results announcement, about which it had informed before the RBI action.

During the moratorium period, Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The bank''s financial health is not sound and it has failed to raise enough capital under the new leadership of Ravneet Singh Gill, who took charge as the managing director and CEO from March 1, 2019.

Troubles at new-generation private sector started brewing up ever since the Reserve Bank denied an extension to its co-founder Rana Kapoor -- who now is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on charges of financial mismanagement and money-laundering -- to continue as MD and CEO in September 2018, and had asked the lender to find a new successor.