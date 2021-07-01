Home

    SBI, Axis Bank, Syndicate Bank to revise rules from today; here's all you need to know

    By Anshul | IST (Updated)
    Beginning today, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and many other private banks are introducing a host of new rules and changes that will affect account holders.

    Beginning today, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and many other private banks are introducing a host of new rules and changes that will affect account holders. Along with SBI's revised service charges and Syndicate Bank's new IFSC code, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are also changing some rules from July 1.
    Let's understand the revised rules in detail:
    SBI new service charges
    State Bank of India (SBI) has revised service charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders from today. The new charges would apply to ATM withdrawals, chequebooks, transfers, and other non-financial transactions.
    Charges will be levied after four free cash withdrawals (including at ATM and branch) in a month. Subsequently, a Rs 15 plus GST will be charged at all SBI and non-SBI ATMs.
    New IFSC codes and chequebooks for Syndicate Bank customers
    State-owned Canara Bank announced that customers of the erstwhile Syndicate Bank, which merged into Canara Bank, will have to use the new IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) for online transactions starting July 1.
    As part of the integration process for Syndicate Bank customers, Canara Bank has given a notice that IFSC codes starting with SYNB will now be changed to CNRB.
    Axis Bank revised charges for account holders
    Axis bank has increased cash withdrawal charges from its ATMs beyond the free limit. It has also hiked the minimum balance requirements for its savings accounts.
    Additionally, customers will be charged 25 paise for every SMS alert, excluding promotional texts or OTP messages.
    IDBI Bank new charges
    The bank has revised its cheque leaf charges, saving account charges, and locker charges. Now, IDBI bank customers will have to pay Rs five per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year.
     
