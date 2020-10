State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra as chief financial officer. Attra has joined the Bank today.

Before joining the country’s largest public sector lender, Attra was Partner at EY India and senior executive at ICICI Securities.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the'SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Schedule lll Part A(A)(7), we advise that shri charanjit surinder Singh Attra has been appointed as chief Financial officer and he has joined the Bank today,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

According to a moneycontrol report, the position of CFO has been vacant since former Deputy MD & CFO Prashant Kumar moved to Yes Bank as part of the RBI’s rescue plan led by SBI.