SBI announces slew of festive offers; waives processing fee on Car, Gold, Personal & Home Loans

Updated : September 28, 2020 01:56 PM IST

SBI today said it would completely waive off the processing fees on home loans for homebuyers of approved projects.
SBI's banking and lifestyle platform YONO will also offer customers in-principal approval on the Car and Gold loan application.
