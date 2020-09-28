Finance SBI announces slew of festive offers; waives processing fee on Car, Gold, Personal & Home Loans Updated : September 28, 2020 01:56 PM IST SBI today said it would completely waive off the processing fees on home loans for homebuyers of approved projects. SBI's banking and lifestyle platform YONO will also offer customers in-principal approval on the Car and Gold loan application. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.