Savings Account Vs Current Account: Which one is for you?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bank accounts are generally divided into two categories: Current and Savings accounts. Wondering what they mean and which one to choose? Here’s a ready reckoner for you.

A bank account is a primary and a personal financial management tool. Besides the ease and convenience bank accounts offer in terms of financial management, they are also safe places to stow away your money. You – as an individual or an organization – will be presented with multiple options when you are ready to set up your bank account.

But before we go into the finer details, let us understand what these two accounts are.

Savings account

Savings account, as the name suggests, is to help save money and maximise/build your wealth over time while also enabling account holders to do other transactions and avail banking services.

These are typically used by the salaried class. The primary intent of this type of bank account is to have liquid cash. Due to this, there are a limited number of withdrawals that can be made as set by the bank (usually, between 3 and 5) without attracting extra charges.

The key takeaway here is that a savings account accumulates interest over time – currently anywhere between 2.75 percent to 4 percent in public sector banks and 2.75 percent to 6.75 percent in private banks.

Some banks have also linked the savings account deposit to the repo rate, meaning the interest dynamically changes as and when Reserve Bank of India revises the repo rate.

Current account

A current account is also a type of deposit account, like the savings account, but are usually for significantly higher number of transactions regularly. They are typically used by businesses, entrepreneurs, institutions and other large entities, which have large number and high-valued transactions on a daily basis, for cash flow management.

However, unlike the savings account, a current account are zero-bearing interest accounts, but provides the account holders with an overdraft facility.

Now, how do you choose between an interest accumulating savings account with a fixed number of withdrawals and a current account with a high monthly average balance (MAB) but unlimited transactions daily? Your purpose, needs and priorities can help you choose one.

Consider these before opting for one:

Interest rates: Savings accounts have varying interest rates on the funds deposited in the account. There are also multiple digital savings accounts (generally for new to bank customers) that are offered by banks at higher interest rates with the assurance of security.

Current accounts don’t yield any interest on the deposited money.

Purpose: You can choose to make a regular savings account, a salary savings account, a zero balance savings account, a kids’ savings account, a family savings account or a senior-citizen savings account depending upon your priorities and goals.

They are offered by banks as customized solutions to the needs of customers. Oftentimes, people choose to make multiple savings accounts for different purposes. However, independent financial advisors suggest having no more than three savings accounts.

Like savings accounts, current accounts offer multiple options from standard current accounts to packaged current accounts and single column cash books. There are also premium accounts and foreign currency accounts.

The choice is entirely dependent on your requirements. Some private banks also offer customized current account options based on the type of businesses.

Minimum balance and extra charges: On both savings and current accounts there will be charges associated with maintenance and withdrawals. They may be high or low depending upon the bank.

However, it is necessary that you know the minimum balance that needs to be maintained, and the penalty that is levied if you fail to maintain the same.

While savings accounts have lower minimum balance requirements, current accounts have relatively higher minimum balance requirements.

With current accounts, you may have overdraft charges to take into consideration as well.

The number of transactions: Savings accounts have limited number of free transactions following which charges may be applicable, while current accounts don’t have any cap on the number of transactions that can be made.

Saving tools: Customers can avail of savings tools/products such as recurring deposit, fixed deposit and others using both savings and current accounts.

Both savings account and current account come with their own set of provisions. It is up to you to weigh your options, goals and requirements to make the correct decision. You could also choose to have both. Several banks do offer multiple benefits when you open both accounts under the same bank.

This article is authored by Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-Founder at Zest Money