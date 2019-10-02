Satyam was better managed than IL&FS, says Vineet Nayyar
Updated : October 02, 2019 11:54 AM IST
Vineet Nayyar, who is credited with turning around fraud-hit Satyam, said that there were no changes required in the way business was done at the IT firm but at IL&FS, there was a need to completely overhaul the business.
He went on to say that the company had no value for money and expenses were lavishly done.
