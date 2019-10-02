Satyam was better managed than IL&FS, says Vineet Nayyar

Vineet Nayyar, vice-chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, who also played an important role in turning around Satyam after Tech Mahindra took over, feels that the IT company, which was hit by fraud in 2009, was a better-managed firm than IL&FS.

“I worked for Satyam for about 10 years after Satyam went bust. There were far better controls than I have seen here (IL&FS). In fact, Satyam was in many ways a very, very well-managed company as compared to IL&FS,” Nayyar said.

He added that there were no changes required in the way business was done at Satyam but at IL&FS there was a need to completely overhaul the business.

Elaborating on the business at IL&FS, Nayyar said that the company had no value for money and expenses were lavishly done.

Nayyar went on to say that he has never seen so many automobiles in a company as he saw in IL&FS and this essentially resulted in the issue of over-expenditure and not watching every penny carefully.

The board chaired by Uday Kotak in its one-year progress report for IL&FS said that the total debt of the group stands at about Rs 94,000 crore. Out of this, the new government-appointed board has already addressed debt worth Rs 36,400 crore and recovered Rs 30,000 crore. A conservative estimation from the new board would be to resolve/restructure/recover at least 50 percebt of the total debt.

Uday Kotak, non-executive chairman of IL&FS, said that the company would focus on monetisation of assets and particularly the real estate assets which belong to IL&FS.

The board also decided to explore alternative monetisation methods of bringing InvITs for the road assets of IL&FS. Kotak said that the option of bringing out InvITs could be considered for road assets which get no or low bids. The board is also in talks with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take over some of the incomplete road projects of IL&FS at a fair consideration.

One important attempt from the new board of IL&FS would not just be to push more and more IL&FS subsidiaries into the green category but also make them equity positive.

Kotak was appointed by the government as the head of IL&FS board to help the troubled company come out of crisis after the state took over last year as massive defaults by the group due to its over Rs 90,000 debt hinted at massive irregularities.