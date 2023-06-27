CNBC TV18
SAT stays SEBI's order debarring IIFL Securities from on boarding new clients

SAT stays SEBI's order debarring IIFL Securities from on boarding new clients

SAT stays SEBI's order debarring IIFL Securities from on boarding new clients
By Yash Jain   | Anshul  Jun 27, 2023 12:15:26 PM IST (Updated)

Last week, the capital market regulator passed an order and debarred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client on grounds of breach of code of conduct regulations.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)on Tuesday stayed Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) order against IIFL Securities from taking new clients for 2 years till further directions. Last week, the capital market regulator passed an order and debarred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client on grounds of breach of code of conduct regulations.

Following this, IIFL Securities appealed to the tribunal against the SEBI order.
Earlier, SEBI said it conducted a thematic inspection of the books of accounts of IIFL during the period of January 30 to February 3, 2014, wherein the records and the processes of IIFL during the period of April 1, 2011, to December 31, 2013, were inspected. The regulator said it noticed that the actions of IIFL were not in compliance with the provisions of the code of conduct for stock brokers as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Broker) Regulations, 1992.
