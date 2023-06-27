SAT stays SEBI's order debarring IIFL Securities from on boarding new clients

Last week, the capital market regulator passed an order and debarred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client on grounds of breach of code of conduct regulations.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)on Tuesday stayed Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) order against IIFL Securities from taking new clients for 2 years till further directions. Last week, the capital market regulator passed an order and debarred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client on grounds of breach of code of conduct regulations.

Following this, IIFL Securities appealed to the tribunal against the SEBI order.