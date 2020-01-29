Finance
SAT asks IRDAI to reconsider disgorgement order against SBI Life
Updated : January 29, 2020 02:13 PM IST
The tribunal has asked IRDAI to re-calculate the commission and interest element of the disgorgement amount
IRDAI in 2014 had asked SBI to refund the excess commission of Rs 275.29 crore to the policyholders of the Dhanaraksha Plus Term Policy
