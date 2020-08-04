Business Sashidhar Jagdishan to be the new CEO of HDC Bank: Here's a look at his career Updated : August 04, 2020 11:28 AM IST Shashidhar Jagdishan joined the bank in 1996, two years after its inception as a Manager in the Finance function. In August 2019, HDFC Bank’s board appointed Jagdishan ‘change agent’, where he was at the forefront of making key decisions Jagdishan has an overall experience of 29 years. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply